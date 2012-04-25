Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Service was great! Flower was Good! Prices were on point!
Ms.Henson
on October 17, 2019
They always have large variety of flower, not to mention the very BEST PRICES within 100 mile radius!!!
Knowledgeable staff, friendly and fast.
If u go once u will definitely go back!!
eugeniothemeanio
on October 15, 2019
In my first visit to Green Vitality, I meet the very friendly, impressive and knowledgable staff. They grow their own cannabis plants and are in the process of securing a state-license for their products. The medicinal products offered include some novel items (like a great deal on kief and homemade full-spectrum carts), and daily deals throughout the week making this shop very competitive with others. I'll be going here often!
Mvg197711
on October 7, 2019
overpriced
Hustlemanhard
on September 7, 2019
Good and fast service great flower and good prices
Dickpoor
on August 16, 2019
Their biggest problem is keeping extracts and other products in stock because of the demand they have due to their good service
Gotts31
on July 21, 2019
Love the GV house products.... awesome quality and great meds!!
Mikey5549
on February 13, 2019
good bud and good bud tenders
Killakushifyouknow
on February 1, 2019
Best place in Ypsilanti they always have your back shout out to will always gives you the best bang for your buck ... And if they made a mistake they fix it unlike other places..... 100 percent great customer service