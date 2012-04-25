eugeniothemeanio on October 15, 2019

In my first visit to Green Vitality, I meet the very friendly, impressive and knowledgable staff. They grow their own cannabis plants and are in the process of securing a state-license for their products. The medicinal products offered include some novel items (like a great deal on kief and homemade full-spectrum carts), and daily deals throughout the week making this shop very competitive with others. I'll be going here often!