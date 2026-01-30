Ratings and reviews of Cannacuts Bloom Room
(1 ratings / 10 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
s........3
January 30, 2026
Love the vibe they give and there ThcA selection is great 💯
t........3
December 24, 2025
The first spot in Raleigh, North Carolina, where you can get a haircut and get Zooted man y’all need to come in
a........5
November 26, 2025
amazingly fast service with top notch product. will definitely be back!!
k........c
November 21, 2025
Tesh is the best, very knowledgeable and patient, Grape Gas was Fire!!! Highly recommend this dispensary in Raleigh, oh yeah and I got a free gram for being a first time customer.
m........8
December 15, 2025
Very good experience, highly recommended
c........s
December 6, 2025
CannaCuts BloomRoom is a whole vibe. Fire products, beautiful setup, amazing team. If you haven’t been yet, you’re sleeping. Five stars.
b........9
December 8, 2025
So fresh so clean friendly people
F........1
December 9, 2025
Great thca flowers
g........2
December 9, 2025
This is my favorite spot in Raleigh
P........1
December 9, 2025
Good quality THCA