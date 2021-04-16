Located directly behind Trail House & within walking distance of Annadel State Park, Cannadel is the first dispensary dedicated to serving one of Santa Rosa’s most vibrant and conscientious communities with a curated selection of high-quality cannabis products and solutions. Stepping into Cannadel feels like a familiar and enjoyable shopping experience. Our store is filled with a variety of California’s best cannabis products, carefully selected with our community’s health and happiness in mind. This shoppable dispensary is designed to empower customers to improve their wellbeing with the help of natural and effective cannabis options. Customers are invited to explore products and educational materials throughout the store. For ease of access- products are organized by purpose, product-type, and cost. In need of guidance? Our customer-oriented staff is ready to assist. Discover options for addressing serious ailments and chronic conditions as well as everyday stressors, tension or muscle aches. For those looking to learn on their own- our interactive education kiosk offers privacy while guiding customers through personalized suggestions and solutions based on individual need and preference. In a hurry? No problem, customers can order online and wait in our covered parking lot, attached to the dispensary while our staff prepares your order for curbside pickup. Delivery coming soon.