We will be closed Sunday April 12th Our Saturday Ounce deal is for Sour Diesel and Adam's Orange for $200! Split it in half for $100. Our 2g blunts are $20 all day long. Hand-wrapped with hemp paper and full of Hicksford bud. We are also having $30 8th's of 91 Krypt! 20% off all Sweet Jane chocolates and chews. Full Spectrum cartridges all $50/1g and $30/0.5g. Come see us quick, while supplies last!
