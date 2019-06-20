Sreuter
Great ppl and products! Always so friendly and they always have deals/specials going on!
4.9
10 reviews
The Staff were a great help with me being new to this. I picked 2 leafy products, 1 gram and a 3.5 gram. One of them I still have I can't get my self to smoke any more of it (3.5 gram Sky Walker 80 I 20 S) I can't handle the taste it's bad, the only way to explain it (It was packaged before it was dried completely). I still have most of it and don't know what to do with it. I purchased these at the end of September. The Tangerine Dreams was great.
We are glad you had a good experience at our store and enjoyed our Tangerine Dream. As far as the Skywalker OG, we can guarantee the product was dried and cured at our farm before it ever made it's way to our store. Come by and let's talk! Thanks for leaving a review :)
In my opinion it has the best flower from their farm
This means a lot to us Shellie! Thank you very much.
Great Place product and Staff are great
Thank you for your review!
5 star. They treat you like family not just a number. These people have a true passion for medical cannabis and it shows. Very nice bud, owner will gladly explain their whole process. Definitely a place you can trust!
Thank you for trusting our family with your medicine! We don't take that for granted. Really appreciate the kind words, look forward to seeing you again soon!
We absolutely love this place! We drive over an hour away just for the bud! You should try the pre rolls and crumbles you wont be disappointed.
Wow this means so much! Thank you for taking that drive just to come see our family.
Everything. Great people. Great products.
Thank you for your continued support, it's what keeps us motivated!
Great people to do businesses with. Highly recommend them
Thank you! We really appreciate the words of encouragement.
Everyone was nice and very respectful. Will most definitely be a returning customer
Thank you for coming by! We really appreciate your review and look forward to seeing you again soon.
was really a great place to stop in. had awesome product and great bud tenders. definitely stop by if ure in the area. will come by again
Thank you so much!