8Nana on November 11, 2019

The Staff were a great help with me being new to this. I picked 2 leafy products, 1 gram and a 3.5 gram. One of them I still have I can't get my self to smoke any more of it (3.5 gram Sky Walker 80 I 20 S) I can't handle the taste it's bad, the only way to explain it (It was packaged before it was dried completely). I still have most of it and don't know what to do with it. I purchased these at the end of September. The Tangerine Dreams was great.