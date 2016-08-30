stevenbward on November 18, 2018

I have a rec. Their entire check-in process is web based. They take pictures of your photo ID but they won't accept a PDF of the rec. They won't let you email it to them so they can upload it or print it themselves using the printer they have behind the counter in plain sight. No one asked if I had any proof of address matching the rec like a car registration, lease, etc. I had that on my phone as well. I was forced to pay recreational pricing (about an extra $20). I was given no courtesy of a first time discount. I received no accommodation of any kind. Even the sales guy felt bad and asked his manager if there was anything they can do and they weren't willing to offer anything. When you go there for the first time you must bring a paper printout of your rec along with proof matching the address on the rec if you don't have a state issued photo ID.