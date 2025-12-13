261 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
CannaSky Delivery
CannaSky Delivery is the premier cannabis delivery service in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Ventura County, offering fast, discreet, and reliable delivery of high-quality cannabis products straight to your door. With a wide selection of top-tier flower, edibles, vapes, and more, we make it easy to enjoy the best cannabis in LA with convenience and exceptional customer service.
Leafly member since 2025
- call 7472006769
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 18
- debit cardcash
- License C9-0000362-LIC
- ADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDelivery
Hours and Info (PT)
saturday
10am - 10pm
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimate30 min - 60 minOrder minimum$30PaymentCash, Debit
Available until 10pm PT
Ratings and reviews of CannaSky Delivery
(7 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
B........2
December 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
Had a problem with a broken pen with my order but I spoke with 2 nice ladies and got scheduled a replacement delivery the next day.
c........1
November 11, 2025
Very impressed with the quality of products. Thank you for the fast and easy delivery!
n........d
October 15, 2025
Prices are fair, quality is top-notch, and their customer service is actually amazing. I’ve already recommended them to my friends — this is definitely my new favorite delivery spot 💨✨
a........-
September 24, 2025
The service was chill as hell! No stress, just good vibes. Tons of solid options too...actually good stuff. Staff knew their thing, didn’t push anything, just helped out. I’ll for sure be back!