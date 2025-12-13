Ratings and reviews of CannaSky Delivery
(7 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
B........2
December 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
Had a problem with a broken pen with my order but I spoke with 2 nice ladies and got scheduled a replacement delivery the next day.
c........1
November 11, 2025
Very impressed with the quality of products. Thank you for the fast and easy delivery!
n........d
October 15, 2025
Prices are fair, quality is top-notch, and their customer service is actually amazing. I’ve already recommended them to my friends — this is definitely my new favorite delivery spot 💨✨
a........-
September 24, 2025
The service was chill as hell! No stress, just good vibes. Tons of solid options too...actually good stuff. Staff knew their thing, didn’t push anything, just helped out. I’ll for sure be back!
j........2
September 24, 2025
These guys always have a great selection of products and I usually receive it within an hour of ordering! Best delivery service in the area hands down!
m........b
September 20, 2025
I fell in love with this place! Amazing delivery in less than 30 minutes!
a........3
September 24, 2025
Nice and fast delivery Prices are affordable and quality is great Thank you