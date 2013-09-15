lyddybug on August 23, 2014

This shop, and it's staff, are the best! The bud tenders are really knowledgable about their product (especially the adorable Natasha!) and super friendly to boot. Most of the other places I've been have girls with bad attitudes or who seem like I'm annoying them terribly with my questions, I liked that the girls here had none of that. Just super chill, great vibes. I used to have to go to 2 or 3 shops in order to get everything I needed, but now that I've found CannaSutra that's a thing of the past. Tell them Lydia sent you :)