Prices now start at $42/eighth for top shelf a few weeks ago they were $35, and occasionally lower. A rude awakening. They are pricing themselves out of the market.
4.8
8 reviews
This place is awesome great flower good prices and the staff is fantastic. Your looking for top quality meds this is the place. So stop on in and give them a visit. Its worth the time. Thank you Cannasutra for a great job
Good deal for FTPs and good quality flower. Their YDK Jack is crazy! Plenty of sativas for my satisfaction at this shop!
Great deal for ftp but still great strains sexybudtenders went home with some tangie,private reserve ,omg,bannana og. Hells yeah great place !!!
Knowledgeable, friendly, and easy on the eyes! These girls rock!
Good service, nice employees
I love everyone that works here. It makes me feel like I with family who knows what I need. Yes yes yes, they know what they're talking about
This shop, and it's staff, are the best! The bud tenders are really knowledgable about their product (especially the adorable Natasha!) and super friendly to boot. Most of the other places I've been have girls with bad attitudes or who seem like I'm annoying them terribly with my questions, I liked that the girls here had none of that. Just super chill, great vibes. I used to have to go to 2 or 3 shops in order to get everything I needed, but now that I've found CannaSutra that's a thing of the past. Tell them Lydia sent you :)