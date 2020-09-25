Sitting at the gateway to the Emerald Triangle we are blessed with access to the best cannabis in the world. Cannavine is a dispensary focused on our customers and how cannabis can be a benefit in their daily lives. We have created a world class dispensary right in the heart of Ukiah , where you can expect the highest quality products offered in the cannabis community. We take what we curate for you very seriously. We have committed ourselves daily to understanding the processes and practices that go into the products we offer. At Cannavine we are working hard to set a new standard for Mendocino County and beyond. From the moment you walk through the doors hopefully you will feel the difference. We look forward to helping you.