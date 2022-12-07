Cannavores Collective
2274.1 miles away
In-store purchasing only
Flower
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Cannavores Collective
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
467 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
License C10-0000220-LIC
cash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreationaldeliverymedical delivery
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm
Photos of Cannavores Collective
Show all photos