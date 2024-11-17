Cannavores Delivery
Logo for Cannavores Delivery
DISPENSARY

Cannavores Delivery

Los Angeles, CA
2274.2 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
9 products | Last updated:

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Cannavores Delivery

CANNAVORES CULTIVATION CULTIVATES THE BEST CANNAHISTORIC CANNABIS ON EARTH.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
467 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Send a message
Call (866)722-6628
Visit website
License C12-0000539-LIC
StorefrontDeliveryBlack owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 11pm
monday
6am - 11pm
tuesday
6am - 11pm
wednesday
6am - 11pm
thursday
6am - 11pm
friday
6am - 11pm
saturday
6am - 11pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 6am PT
TimeUp to 60 minPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay

delivery Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 6am PT
Delivery estimate20 min - 50 minOrder minimum$40PaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay

Photos of Cannavores Delivery

Promotions at Cannavores Delivery

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Cannavores Delivery

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Cannavores Delivery

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.