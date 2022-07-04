Deals
July 1st - 3rd, save $1 per gram on all flower! For example - buy 3.5g of your favorite flower, get $3.50 off.
July 1st - July 3rd. Closed 4th of July.
Take advantage of our new daily deals today, and save on all of your favorite premium cannabis products and accessories. Monday Madness - 10% off any one item. Tasty Tuesday- 10% discount on edibles, tinctures and capsules. Wax Wednesday’s – 10% all concentrates. Threesome Thursday- 10% off purchase of 3 items or more. Flower Friday- $3 off purchase of flower. 1/8th + minimum. Savvy Saturday – 10% off all vape products and smoke accessories (pipes, grinders, papers etc.) Smoky Sundays - $1.00 .5g preroll with purchase of $50.00 or more.
Limit 1 per customer. Offer cannot be stacked or used on already discounted items.
First time customers receive the following discount when shopping with us for the first time. Adult Use: 10% off any one item. Medical: 10% off entire purchase.
offer valid for first time customers only. Customer must take advantage of offer during first visit.
To say "Thanks for your service!" we are giving all veterans 10% off their purchase, every visit.
Customer must show valid proof at check-in. Offer cannot be stacked onto first time customer discount.
Happy Birthday to You! Stop by Canvas Organics during your "birthday rounds" and receive a .5g preroll of your choosing for just $1.00. Plus get 10% off on an additional purchase.
Offer valid during the week of your birthday. GRT and Excise tax will be applied to the purchase for adult use customers.
