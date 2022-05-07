So I came in on the picture of there own product was beautifully manicured. And I was excited and when I got home there’s was at least .05 of shake in my bag of 1/2 ounce. I do know well about this industry because I work for the industry. sugar leaves I understand but this was not that. Some were brown some were light damaged. Hanging off ugly leads. I am a patient so this isn’t what I expected of this place at all.
I love the look and feel of this place. Solid product selection ⛽️🔥knowledgeable and friendly staff. My wife feels safe and comfortable shopping there by herself. The store has an upscale boutique feel to it, very chill and comfortable atmosphere. My new favorite store in ABQ for sure! Enjoying some Skywalker OG Kush as I type this 💯
