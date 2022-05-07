So I came in on the picture of there own product was beautifully manicured. And I was excited and when I got home there’s was at least .05 of shake in my bag of 1/2 ounce. I do know well about this industry because I work for the industry. sugar leaves I understand but this was not that. Some were brown some were light damaged. Hanging off ugly leads. I am a patient so this isn’t what I expected of this place at all.

Dispensary replied