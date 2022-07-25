We are a Community Dispensary. We are here to bring the best of products , with the best to offer , with a great chill welcoming experience. Here at the CCCD it's always worth the trip. Come on in and see. Visit our fish parlor where your choices are as relaxed as going fishing. Like: YAMNA-HAPPY VALLEY-FERNWAY-FRESHLY BAKED-WANA-LEVIA-WYNK-NOVA-SANCTUARY-GARDEN REMEDIES-HAVN-SWEET TALK-TRULIEVE - AND SO SO MANY MORE SUPER LEMON HAZE-WHITE WEDDING-GREEN CRACK-GMO-HASHABLES-PINEAPPLE FUNK-MELTED STRAWBERRYS-KIEF-CANNAGARS 2G-70'S BLONDE HASHGAR'S 4G AND AGAIN SOOO MUCH MORE SEE OUR WEB SITE @ CAPITAL-CANNABIS.CO FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM Welcome and Thank you for visiting. See ya soon