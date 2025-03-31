Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Carolinahempcafe.com
Discover Carolina Hemp Cafe – Your Source for Quality and Transparency in Hemp Wellness! With the largest selection of online THCA Cannabis Flower, we prioritize your wellness by providing Certification of Analysis (COA) Lab Reports for every product. Our dedication to transparency means you know exactly what you’re consuming, building a community of trust and empowering informed choices. EVERYTHING WE SELL IS 100% NATURAL! Explore our unmatched range today and experience hemp you can rely on!
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
License 99-2059609
Delivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card
Closed until 10am ET
Photos of Carolinahempcafe.com
Promotions at Carolinahempcafe.com
Updates from Carolinahempcafe.com
0 Reviews of Carolinahempcafe.com
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.