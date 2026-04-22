Went to Caroline Pharma as the closest choice to me, 15 mins away. I was impressed by the security available here. As a former resident of the state of WA, where there is no security (and places would get robbed all the time) I was very comforted by the fact you had to scan ID, and a nice sturdy locked door protected by keypad (remote or push button). I felt very secure. The attendant greeted us with a smile, and confirmed it was our first time here. We had a lovely chat and then onwards into the store itself. Very quaint area, I love that there are kiosks to order straight from the website. Very, very cool. We ordered, and the prices are very reasonable. We had some questions for our budtender, and she was extremely polite and helpful in what we needed. Left with a positive experience and will definitely be visiting again!