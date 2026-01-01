Best weed dispensaries in Federalsburg, Maryland with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
1. Caroline Pharma0.8 mi away
Went to Caroline Pharma as the closest choice to me, 15 mins away. I was impressed by the security available here. As a former resident of the state of WA, where there is no security (and places would get robbed all the time) I was very comforted by the fact you had to scan ID, and a nice sturdy locked door protected by keypad (remote or push button). I felt very secure. The attendant greeted us with a smile, and confirmed it was our first time here. We had a lovely chat and then onwards into the store itself. Very quaint area, I love that there are kiosks to order straight from the website. Very, very cool. We ordered, and the prices are very reasonable. We had some questions for our budtender, and she was extremely polite and helpful in what we needed. Left with a positive experience and will definitely be visiting again!read full review
- MED
2. Fresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins9.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- MED
7. The Apothecarium - Salisbury24.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have to admit, past experiences here haven’t been good. But I heard they were working on speeding things up. So I went today to give another shot and I’m glad I did. Ordered online and was in and out in less than 10 minutes. It’s worth the drive from Ocean City to avoid paying the prices there. Well done improvements!read full review
- MED
8. The Farm Felton26.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
The Farm is so convenient my only problem is they are so much higher than Columbia Care. I don't even deal with Best Buds in Dover Columbia Care always runs specials, sales special promotions which really helps offset some of the cost. I love going to The Farm it is so close and convenient but for what I spend monthly it pays to drive to Smyrna to get a lot more product for the money. If The Farm would start offering some specials it would really boost business.read full review
- MED
10. Columbia Care - Rehoboth Beach (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins35.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
12. Columbia Care - Smyrna Dispensary (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins42.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
14. GOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup45.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
19. Story Cannabis - MechanicsvillePickup in under 30 mins54.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & REC
26. The Forest Dispensary - Baltimore1 dealPickup58.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Every time I come here, this place is absolutely phenomenal in service and an abundance of products, including temple balls. Thank you again Ben, the Papa Don Temple Ball is honestly nice to relax to, as well as a great recommendation from you. I would also like to thank the rest of the staff, Wendy was quick and attentive at the front desk. Another staff member explained to me that some of the jars for concentrate are made out of ceramic, not all, but they do exist. Every one is really polite here, we will be returning soon. Thank you all so much, this place rocks !read full review
- REC
29. Social Dispensary - Bridgeton10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
Hands down my favorite place. I’ve been going to them since they opened up everything’s in Plainview. You can see all the options and they got a tremendous inventory of different things. I’ve been going here instead of Cannabist in Vineland, Over there everything‘s in drawers and you got no idea what it looks like or anything until they bring it to you.. At social everything‘s right there and they can reach it to you in a second so you can get a great view and decide if you want it or not they work with you if you’re interested in certain things they’re very helpful and I go there probably 3 to 4 times a month if not more. From - Jim Massey 3rdread full review
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