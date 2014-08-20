We serve Recreational and Medical, and are located conveniently right off of I-5 exit 252 and Samish Way near WWU. Since the inception of legal Cannabis in in 2014 we have been the go-to recreational and medical Cannabis shop for Western, downtown Bellingham, Fairhaven, Iron Gate, Colombia, Samish, South Hill, Sehome, Lettered Streets, and Fountain District neighborhoods. Our focus is to keep prices real, our quality product line ultra-diverse, and our service second to none. Working closely with Whatcom County growers and others throughout the state, we provide an affordable, diverse, sustainable, and high quality product line for locals and visitors alike. We welcome you to visit us and check out our unique antique wood display cases brimming with buds as well as tasteful local artisan glass-work at extremely competitive prices. We are fully stocked with everything from top shelf connoisseur grade cannabis to affordable grams, pre-rolls, oils, waxes, edibles, drinks, tinctures, and trim. It's A-Z here...top to bottom.