The good... budtenders are the nicest, most helpful I have met. As a medical user, I'm extremely sensitive to moldy flowers. Once I mentioned that, they were more than happy to dig through ALL of the product to find the one most recently harvested (longer it's around, the more mold it grows. Thank the LCB). So that was super cool. Also, they offer a nice 20% store wide, Industry Discount if you work for any producer/processor they carry. The bad... the owner is a JERK!! After looking through all the bubblers and finally choosing one, my only remaining concern was the stem. It was a bit short and I wanted to make sure that it wouldn't need to be filled to the point I'd always be risking water in my mouth (yuck!). The budtender knew I was going to purchase and understood my concern. I asked if he could put water in it so I could try it and be certain. He agreed and put water in it for me. As he hands it to me to try, the owner comes out from the back, looks at me and yells (in a store FULL of people) "Ma'am, DON'T put your mouth on that! What's wrong with you??" and shook his head at me. I felt like a toddler being chastised at daycare!! Now, I understand you don't want customers putting their mouths all over your pieces but come on! The pieces are all locked up and have to be asked for. Why wouldn't you want to let a customer verify it works for them? Rubbing alcohol is readily available to wipe off the mouth pieces. But all that aside...how incredibly rude for him to speak to a customer in that way! If I hadn't received amazing service from my budtender, I would not have made ANY purchase there purely based on the behavior of the owner. Another thing...the owner looks dirty, greasy and nasty. Hygiene is certainly not something he takes pride in.