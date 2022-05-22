CascoBayCannabisCompany proudly serves patients of Maine with a wide range of conditions like PTSD, anxiety, and Alzheimer's to cancer, ALS, and glaucoma. We are there to provide those patients and many others relief with our wide variety of THC producing buds, cartridges, edibles, and concentrates. Based in southern Maine we routinely serve Portland, South Portland, Red Bank, Scarborough, Old Orchard Beach, and Biddeford/Saco. Since we have been around so long we also have patients in Kittery, South Berwick, York, Ogunquit and Wells. In the summer time we get visitor requests from places like Bayley's Campground, Paradise Park, Yankeeland Campground, Wild Duck Campground and many others. We happily take requests for seeds to be grown and have found some of our favorite strains through patient requests. Introductions to seed companies like Humboldt Seed Organization, Rare Dankness, Barney's Farm, and Bung's Stash have all been the result of patient requests.