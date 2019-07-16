This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Catalyst - Cherry
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 27
3170 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA
License C10-0000525-LIC
storefrontmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
Photos of Catalyst - Cherry
Show all photos
Deals at Catalyst - Cherry
see all promotions
Weekly Deals
Valid now
Monday - choose your deal! Tuesday - 15% off top shelf flower Wednesday - 15% off vapes/cartridges/wax Thursday - 15% off for students (with ID) Friday - 15% off CBD/THC tinctures, topicals and edibles
restrictions may apply and cannot combine with other discounts
2 Reviews of Catalyst - Cherry
5.0(2)
see all reviews
B........2
March 20, 2020
I went into the store wanting something for my head pain and to help me sleep at night. They more than delivered on the product that I was looking for
j........7
September 22, 2019
Stopped by today to pick up a bit of bud. Pleasantly surprised to find out their prices include tax.