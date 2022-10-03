The newest Catalyst retail dispensary is located in Hemet California! We are excited to bring our #WeedForThePeople values to the Hemet Community. It’s now possible to purchase safe clean cannabis from the best retailer in California. Catalyst Hemet serves Hemet Ca. and the surrounding areas of Winchester California, San Jacinto, Green Acres, Winchester, Egan, and even Temecula, Perris, and Banning California. Stop by to take advantage of our daily deals! Special discounts depend on the day of the week so us for Saucy Sunday, Munchie Mondays, Top Shelf Tuesdays, and women’s Wednesdays. We even have brand-specific special days like Fresh Baked Fridays, Space Gem Miracle Mondays and so much more! First Time Customer Special: 1st Visit: 20% off your entire purchase *First-time customers only. Limit (1) discount per customer. Puffco products are excluded. Daily Deals: Saucy Sundays | 15% OFF cartridges & concentrates Munchie Mondays | 15% OFF ALL edibles, beverages Top Shelf Tuesdays | 15% OFF ALL 1/8ths $50 Wellness Wednesdays | 15% OFF ALL topicals, tinctures, & pills Women's Wednesdays | 15% OFF participating brands & 15% OFF for Women Traditional Thursdays | 10% OFF ALL Traditional Products (includes 1/8ths and pre-rolls) Fresh Baked Fridays | 10% OFF ALL Fresh Baked Products 10% off purchases for: - Union Members w/ proof of union membership - union card/union dues - Veterans/Military - Disabled patients Recreational Customer ID Policy: - If 21 , US-issued Driver License/I.D. or Passport (valid foreign government-issued Passport included) /Passport card accepted as form of identification. Medical Patients ID Policy: - If 21 , US-issued Driver License/I.D. or Passport/Passport card - If 18-20, must have valid doctor's recommendation with valid ID. - Medical Patients with a CA doctor's recommendation must also have a US Passport or CA driver's license/id as we cannot accept recommendations with out-of-state id. ALL SALES FINAL! If damaged/defective, exchanges are valid within 7 days of purchase. Returns/exchanges on flower are not permitted per California Cannabis Regulation. Deals/discounts cannot be combined unless otherwise noted.