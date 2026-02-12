DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Catalyst Cannabis Dispensary Long Beach Retro Row
518 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Retro Row just got Catalyst. Our new Long Beach dispensary on 4th Street brings you the same fire deals, wide selection, and friendly budtenders Catalyst is known for—now in the heart of Retro Row. Whether you’re shopping flower, vapes, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, or CBD, you’ll find top California cannabis brands at everyday value pricing.
Leafly member since 2025
- 2800 E 4th St., Long Beach, CA
- call 562.517.4420
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- debit cardcash
- License C10-0000801-LIC
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
thursday
12pm - 9:30pm
friday
12pm - 9:30pm
saturday
12pm - 9:30pm
sunday
12pm - 9:30pm
monday
12pm - 9:30pm
tuesday
12pm - 9:30pm
wednesday
12pm - 9:30pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 9:30pm PT
