Catalyst is proud to open in Marina California!! We are excited to bring our #WeedForThePeople values to Northern California. Now cannabis patients from the surrounding areas can enjoy all the best brands at the best prices. Locals can now shop at Catalyst including the surrounding areas of Salinas, Pacific Grove, Castroville, Prunedale, Watsonville, Carmel Highlands, Seaside, Monterey, and even Santa Cruz. Our Catalyst 1st-time patient deal (FTP) is reason enough to roll through. Take 15% off your 1st visit, 20% off the 2nd visit and 25% off your 3rd visit. Stop by to take advantage of our daily deals! Special discounts depend on the day so visit any day to get a great deal on various product categories like Saucy Sunday, Munchie Mondays, and Top Shelf Tuesdays. We even have brand specific specials like Traditional Thursdays, Fresh Baked Fridays and so much more! First Time Customer Special: 1st Visit: 20% off your entire purchase *First-time customers only. Limit (1) discount per customer. Puffco products are excluded. Daily Deals: Saucy Sundays | 15% OFF cartridges & concentrates Munchie Mondays | 15% OFF ALL edibles, beverages Top Shelf Tuesdays | 15% OFF ALL 1/8ths $50 Wellness Wednesdays | 15% OFF ALL topicals, tinctures, & pills Women's Wednesdays | 15% OFF participating brands & 15% OFF for Women Traditional Thursdays | 10% OFF ALL Traditional Products (includes 1/8ths and pre-rolls) Fresh Baked Fridays | 10% OFF ALL Fresh Baked Products 10% off purchases for: - Union Members w/ proof of union membership - union card/union dues - Veterans/Military - Disabled patients Recreational Customer ID Policy: - If 21 , US-issued Driver License/I.D. or Passport (valid foreign government-issued Passport included) /Passport card accepted as form of identification. Medical Patients ID Policy: - If 21 , US-issued Driver License/I.D. or Passport/Passport card - If 18-20, must have valid doctor's recommendation with valid ID. - Medical Patients with a CA doctor's recommendation must also have a US Passport or CA driver's license/id as we cannot accept recommendations with out-of-state id. ALL SALES FINAL! If damaged/defective, exchanges are valid within 7 days of purchase. Returns/exchanges on flower are not permitted per California Cannabis Regulation. Deals/discounts cannot be combined unless otherwise noted.