Catalyst Cannabis Mid City Catalyst Cannabis is now serving the Mid City area in Los Angeles. Catalyst Cannabis leads and operates over 25 legal cannabis retail locations across California The Preferred Cannabis Dispensary in Mid City Catalyst Cannabis Mid City dispensary conveniently operates out of South Los Angeles and is conveniently located off the 10 FWY; Catalyst Cannabis Mid City will join some of the great sports, arts, and cultural sites for Los Angeles – USC, Dodger Stadium, Crypto Arena, The Natural History Museum, LA County Museum of Art, the Wiltern and the Ray Charles Library, Museum, and Music Studio. Catalyst Cannabis Mid City has leveraged the local pool of cannabis professionals, ensuring we continue to focus on local hire and offer the same level of quality care, welcome, and customer service for your cannabis needs. We Carry All The Top Cannabis Brands You can find your favorite Top Cannabis brands here: STIIIZY, Fig Farms, Alien Labs, Connected, Wyld, Coastal Sun, Maven, PlugPlay, and many more! Our main goal at Catalyst Cannabis is to put the people first; we do so by continuing to uplift and support the best brands in the industry while continuously bringing our customers “Fire Weed at Fire Prices”! #WEEDFORTHEPEOPLE