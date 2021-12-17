Catalyst is proud to open in Pomona California!! We are excited to bring our #WeedForThePeople values to the Pomona Community. The whole area can now purchase safe clean cannabis with very few dispensaries in the surrounding areas of Chino Hills, West Covina, Covina, San Dimas, La Verne, Claremont, Montclair & Diamond Bar. Our Catalyst 1st-time patient deal (FTP) is reason enough to roll through. Take 20% off your 1st visit, 25% off the 2nd visit and 30% off your 3rd visit (On purchases up to $250. Max discount redemption = $75). Stop by to take advantage of our daily deals! Special discounts depend on the day so visit any day to get a great deal on various product categories like Saucy Sunday, Munchie Mondays, and Top Shelf Tuesdays. We even have brand specific specials like Traditional Thursdays, Fresh Baked Fridays and so much more! Follow @Catalyst_CEO on Instagram to be the first to find out on our incredible hook ups and specials. Follow @Catalyst_Pomona for daily updates on specials, flash sales, Brand Demo Days, and other store happenings. As always, fire weed at fire prices! Store Hours: 9 AM to 9:50 PM Daily Have a question or concern? Call us at (909) 620-9020 or email us at community@catalystcannabis.co #WeedForThePeople