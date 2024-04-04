DISPENSARY
Delta 8 THC Austin

Austin, TX
2 Reviews of Delta 8 THC Austin

2.0
Quality
2.5
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
April 4, 2024
I smoked about a half gram and felt to space. The aroma still did hit my nose the wrong way after car accident.
December 18, 2023
Despite being a lovely place, the minute you walk through the door the security guard looms over your shoulder like your sus. Really paranoid rude redhead guy is the owner and seems to distrust everyone around him.