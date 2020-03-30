Our proprietary nanotechnology makes our products 9x more bioavailable than anything else on the market, making our products faster and more efficiently absorbed by the body. Our store remains open during normal business hours! Due to Covid-19, We now are offering Curbside Delivery 10 A.M.-7 P.M. and Doorstep Delivery after 7:00 P.M. We care about your health, and well being! CBD American Shaman Northwest Austin is dedicated to bringing wellness to you through ultra-concentrated terpene rich CBD oil derived from all natural, high quality industrial hemp. Our proprietary nanotechnology makes our products 9x more bioavailable than anything else on the market, making our products faster and more efficiently absorbed by the body. We also follow only the best industry standards, making our Hemp Oil the most effective and the highest quality on the market today. American Shaman Northwest Austin is also selling CBG for mood and Entourage Effect, and CBN for Sleep and relaxation.