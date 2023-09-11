DISPENSARY
CBD for Life

Denison, TX
About this dispensary

CBD for Life

We are a shop set in the storied Main Street District of Denison, Texas, across from two State Treasures: Watson's Drive In and F&I Pawn Shop. We wanted to create a comfortable atmosphere where anyone would feel comfortable coming in to purchase one of our products. We carry a wide variety of top quality, well vetted Delta and THC based companies. Modus (formally Medusa), STNR, Extrax, Hometown Hero and so much more! We carry flower and distillates of all different varieties. Everything at the best prices in the area! We carry only the best, most affordable brands. R&R Med, cbdMD, JustCBD and Franny's Farmacy have proven themselves effective and safe for our customer's CBD needs. From topicals to tinctures or even chocolate, we've got a way for you to enjoy our products.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
630 W Main St. , Denison, TX
Call 4302053332
License 4695
Cash accepted, Credit cards accepted, Debit cards accepted, Storefront, Veteran discount, Veteran owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
9am - 6pm

