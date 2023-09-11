CBD for Life

We are a shop set in the storied Main Street District of Denison, Texas, across from two State Treasures: Watson's Drive In and F&I Pawn Shop. We wanted to create a comfortable atmosphere where anyone would feel comfortable coming in to purchase one of our products. We carry a wide variety of top quality, well vetted Delta and THC based companies. Modus (formally Medusa), STNR, Extrax, Hometown Hero and so much more! We carry flower and distillates of all different varieties. Everything at the best prices in the area! We carry only the best, most affordable brands. R&R Med, cbdMD, JustCBD and Franny's Farmacy have proven themselves effective and safe for our customer's CBD needs. From topicals to tinctures or even chocolate, we've got a way for you to enjoy our products.