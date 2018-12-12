Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff, kudos to Tony for answering all of my questions.
Toastedtortuga
on November 21, 2019
Been to a few dispensaries and found the budtenders lacking. Went into Lotus Gold and the budtender was some bearded dude in his 30s that was totally willing to help me find something for my pain. He seemed knowledgeable about the product, someone I was looking for. Will definitely be stopping by again.