Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
$25.99each
Flower - LSK x HM Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
$14.99each
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
$25.99each
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
$25.99each
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Chocolope
from Lotus Gold
9.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
$39.99⅛ ounce
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
$59.99each
Concentrate - Hybrid Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
$29.99each
MaryJane - Salve - 2oz
from Desert Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Peanut Butter Chocolate 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
$6.99each
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 gram
$49.991 gram
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 3 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
449mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
$99.99each
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
203mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
$69.99each
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$34.19each
$34.19each
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Milk Chocolate Coconut 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
$30each
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 gram
$49.991 gram
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod Gelato
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ gram
$45.99½ gram
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod Zkittlez
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ gram
$45.99½ gram
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
$99.99each
Breathable - .5g THC Do Si Dos RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ gram
$45.99½ gram
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod Pineapple Express
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ gram
$45.99½ gram
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Watermelon Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Lotus Gold Cherry Almond 60mg THC Full Spectrum Tincture
from Lotus Gold
60mg
THC
0%
CBD
$149.99each
$149.99each
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Chocolate Square
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$6.99each
$6.99each
Edible - 25mg THC Caramel Single
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$5.99each
$5.99each
Edible - 25mg THC Caramel 4pk
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
$29.99each
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
$2.5each
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Gems Hard Candy - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$17.09each
$17.09each
12