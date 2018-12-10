Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
For a company to have so many branches these prices are ridiculous! Your suppose to be helping patients! You should be the lowest with so many already established! Don’t pass up the 4-5 others to go to this one
Empty45
on November 9, 2019
This is the place for answers and the most courteous real people anywhere A+++
Drew382019
on October 30, 2019
Fast and friendly services and amazing products!
DrGonzo580
on October 15, 2019
Professional and very clean...love the 9lb hammer pre rolls and lemon skunk so far
SaraDenton
on October 10, 2019
I love it
Cdecker64
on October 2, 2019
It’s great. Good quality products and great prices.
Mayportgirl
on September 26, 2019
Jessica is the best bud tender
BBP99
on September 22, 2019
I think it’s a good location.
boldgirl
on September 2, 2019
Such a great place to get what you need! The atmosphere is wonderful - clean, inviting, well-lit - and even if the store is busy, you can always learn something new about the products available!
The owners of this location are so friendly and employ people who are always happy to help. They get new products constantly and restock quickly. I also love that they have a rewards program and special deals. Everyone is very knowledgeable about their products and happy to answer any questions. If they don't know something - they find out! They truly want to help their clients.
I definitely recommend this dispensary!