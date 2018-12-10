boldgirl on September 2, 2019

Such a great place to get what you need! The atmosphere is wonderful - clean, inviting, well-lit - and even if the store is busy, you can always learn something new about the products available! The owners of this location are so friendly and employ people who are always happy to help. They get new products constantly and restock quickly. I also love that they have a rewards program and special deals. Everyone is very knowledgeable about their products and happy to answer any questions. If they don't know something - they find out! They truly want to help their clients. I definitely recommend this dispensary!