Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Lemon Head
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Skywalker
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Grapefruit
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Tahoe O.G.
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Trainwreck
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Redbud 350mah Battery
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax Tangie
from Lotus Gold
72.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 4mL
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Do Si Dos RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod ATF
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Bubba Kush
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Girl Scout Cookie 1g
from Helix Extracts
81.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Gorilla Glue #4 1g
from Helix Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Lemon OG 1g
from Helix Extracts
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Chocolate Square
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
203mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold - Sativa Cartridge skittlez 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Peanut Butter Chocolate 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Sour Gummies - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Mimosa
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 2 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
183mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
G. S. Cookie Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Oklahoma Pure
89%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum Tropical 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 4mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
55mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$34.19each
In-store only
12