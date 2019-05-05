Follow
Pickup available
Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - El Reno
Pickup available
833-422-3758 Ext 36
53 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 41
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$89
Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*, *200mg Chocolate Bar $19.99*
While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*, *200mg Chocolate Bar $19.99*
While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Gas Pedal OG
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Day Dream
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower LSK x HM
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mendo Nutt
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Purple Bud
from Lotus Gold
24%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Ghost OG
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Sleeper
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Super Skunk
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Platinum GG
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower White Widow
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Gelato
from Lotus Gold
24%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Chupacabra
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookies
from Lotus Gold
24%
THC
___
CBD
$89.99¼ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower DJ Short Blueberry
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
___
CBD
$89.99¼ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Z
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower GMO Cookies
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Bootlegger
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemonox CBD
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Head Dream
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Big Apple
from Lotus Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower AK-47
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Tahoe
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Wonder Saver
from Lotus Gold
17%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Light Tribe
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Bootlegger THC Shatter Hardcore OG
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger THC Shatter Jet Fuel
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger THC Shatter Mimosa
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger THC Shatter Slurricane
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger THC Shatter Sundae Driver
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger THC Shatter Tahoe OG
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock Birthday Cake
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock Blueberry
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock Chicken N Waffles
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock Lemon Lime
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock OG
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock S'mores
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock Strawberry
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
Bootlegger Moonrock Strawnanna
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.991 gram
$59.991 gram
12