Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Lawton
70 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 41
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - Gas Pedal OG Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gas Pedal OG
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Flower - Mellow Mix Pre Roll 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Chupacabra
from Lotus Gold
15.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Chupacabra
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Lem Chem 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre-Roll Sour Diesel
from Lotus Gold
17.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Madness
from Lotus Gold
15.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - LSK x HM Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Ghost OG 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre Roll Super Silver Haze 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Blue Blocker
from Lotus Gold
19.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Blocker
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower DP x SSH
from Lotus Gold
12.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
DP x SSH
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Sleeper 1g
from Lotus Gold
23.6%
THC
20%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
from Lotus Gold
16.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Original Glue
from CBD PLUS
15.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Nine Pound Hammer 1g
from Lotus Gold
14.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens MMJ - Pre Roll - Indica Gorilla Mix 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Sap
Strain
$10.39each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Sativa 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Jack Monkey
from Lotus Gold
15.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Monkey
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Ice Cream Cake
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Xen Moonrock Vanilla
from Xen Xtracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Gorilla
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Candyland
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Purple Punch
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Concentrate - Hybrid Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Master Kush
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
MaryJanes - Salve - .3oz
from Desert Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Peanut Butter Chocolate 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lotus Gold - Sativa Cartridge skittlez 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - White Tahoe Cookies 1g
from Helix Extracts
78.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.97each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Do Si Dos
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Milk Chocolate Coconut 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g OG Kush
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Lemon OG 1g
from Helix Extracts
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
12