CannibusGirl on July 23, 2019

Loved this place until I popped in last week. I wanted 4 bags of gummies but the girl behind the counter said she could only sell me two. I asked if they only had two left. She advised that they had 7 bags left but that she could only sell me two. I asked if they had a limit on how many I could buy because the week prior I bought 3 bags. She advised that there wasn’t a limit but that they wanted to make sure other customers could buy some too. Seriously?? I had money ready to pay and they wouldn’t sell me more then two! I’m DONE with this place.