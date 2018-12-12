pixievixen3000 on April 5, 2019

I was looking for a specific strain and this was the one place in Norman that had it. The guy working there was lovely and gave me lots of info. However, the flower was already in a container and when I got home it looked like almost nothing. Put it on my scale and it never went up to 1 gram. They also spring tax on you which is not very cool. $17.50 for not even 1 gram isn’t a great start