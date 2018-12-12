Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I was looking for a specific strain and this was the one place in Norman that had it. The guy working there was lovely and gave me lots of info. However, the flower was already in a container and when I got home it looked like almost nothing. Put it on my scale and it never went up to 1 gram. They also spring tax on you which is not very cool. $17.50 for not even 1 gram isn’t a great start
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the feedback, it’s really important to us. Our flower products are weighed three times with a commercial grade scale before they go to the market to ensure the quality and consistency of our product weight. We’d love to hear about your experience further- if interested, please contact us directly at the information center (833-422-3758). -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA