BearijuanaTheLitBear on November 12, 2019

Worst place in Tulsa to get your marijuana products. They sell nasty, expired flower in a can that is dry and ineffective. Most of it disintegrates upon breaking it up. Obviously their nitrogen cans don't work and are just a waste of plastic and stickers. Also, their hot CBD pain cream doesn't help at all. I would rather buy tiger balm from walmart. Feels like a total rip off.