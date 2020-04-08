Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Shawnee
Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Chocolope
from Lotus Gold
9.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Concentrate - Hybrid Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
MaryJane - Salve - 2oz
from Desert Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
MaryJanes - Salve - .3oz
from Desert Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Do Si Dos RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Distilate Cartridge GSC & Terpenes
from Lotus Gold
44.7%
THC
18.1%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold 10mg THC Gummies 10pc
from Lotus Gold
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Peanut Butter Chocolate 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Gems Hard Candy - Assorted Flavors 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$17.09each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Chocolate Square
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Birthday Cake 1g
from Helix Extracts
80.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey Bottle
from Lotus Gold
400mg
THC
0%
CBD
$34.19each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 3 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
449mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Milk Chocolate Coconut 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Milk Chocolate Caramels 120mg 6pc
from Ruby Maes
120mg
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
203mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only