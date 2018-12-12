JenLWilson on July 9, 2019

Small location which is fine when they aren't busy but we went in and there were 4 other customers and it was a bit crowded. Went in for house pre rolls as we enjoys those and were told they will no longer carry the CBD+ brand house pre rolls. The gentleman behind the counter informed us they bought their own pre roll machine to make their own but happy hour prices would be $10 and it would be a blend of all the stuff they have in store. Funny though, last time we went in he said the happy hour price would be $7.50. Not sure what they've got going on at this store but I'll take my business to another CBD+ location.