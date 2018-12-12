kristi1118
I used the Leafly map to find a place open and the hours posted here are not the actual hours. No idea of the quality service or atmosphere since they weren’t open.
3.5
10 reviews
Getting to know these people on a first name basis, and let me tell you. I'm afraid to go anywhere else at this point, due to how awesome these people are. Top shelf product AND people.
Best quality best service in Shawnee. Look no further, CBC+ is the only place to shop. Best flower I’ve had.
very nice and helpfull budtenders, quality product.NOT SEAWEED looking stuff.thanks Nick
Small location which is fine when they aren't busy but we went in and there were 4 other customers and it was a bit crowded. Went in for house pre rolls as we enjoys those and were told they will no longer carry the CBD+ brand house pre rolls. The gentleman behind the counter informed us they bought their own pre roll machine to make their own but happy hour prices would be $10 and it would be a blend of all the stuff they have in store. Funny though, last time we went in he said the happy hour price would be $7.50. Not sure what they've got going on at this store but I'll take my business to another CBD+ location.
Get them prices correct. They should be able to provide quality at a lower price, the fact that they don't shows the underlying issue of a greedy business. I've seen incredibly smaller "mom and pop" shops do better than this.
Friendly but they ran out of prerolls. Saw at least one other customers walk out for the same reason this afternoon. The budtender said it was they were short on help or papers or something. They offered a happy hour deal on some gummies which was nice. I'll try them again next time I'm out that way.
Very nice and clean atmosphere. The budtender was very knowledgeable. He made some good recommendations.
Worst Lotus Gold location in the state. The owner, Jon, once shook my hand and introduced himself then sold me a can of Lotus Gold that DID NOT have the pull tab seal on it. Every time I go to this location, there’s always at least 1 employee outside smoking a cigarette by the door. Also, this location DID NOT honor the Memorial Day sale that every other Lotus Gold dispensary in the state was running. This location constantly talks about their Happy Hour Specials everyday from 2-430, but when you go on they NEVER have the prerolls for Happy Hour. My other review was deleted. Hopefully this one doesn’t get the same treatment. Maybe also hire some employees who don’t look like they just came straight from the county jail.
overcharging. even on days like 420