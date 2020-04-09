Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Surrey Hills
25 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
Deals
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Gorilla Gardens Sativa Pre-Roll - Lemon Skunk 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.39each
$10.39each
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Flower - THC Flower Blue Mad 1/2oz
from Lotus Gold
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$160each
$160each
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
$25.99each
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
$25.99each
Flower - Pre-Roll Gobstopper 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobstopper
Strain
$14.991 gram
$14.991 gram
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 gram
$4.271 gram
Concentrate - Hybrid Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
$29.99each
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
$59.99each
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
$4.99each
MaryJanes - Salve - .3oz
from Desert Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
$10each
Redbud 350mah Battery
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Stellar Herb THC Cartridge GDP
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
$2.5each
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
$39.99each
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
203mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
$69.99each
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Blackberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Lotus Gold 20mg THC Chocolate 10pcs
from Lotus Gold
200mg
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
$29.99each
Lotus Gold Level 3 Full Spectrum All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
415mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
$99.99each
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Sour Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
$19.99each