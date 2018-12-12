ismokedoutyourauntie
Levi and Tyler were amazing help and guided me in the right direction!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Levi and Tyler were amazing help and guided me in the right direction!
I absolutely LOVE Hailey shes amazing she has great customer service and she knows her stuff about bud!!!!
Love it! They have over 20 different strains of top quality flower .carts for days .and fair pricing all the way around definitely my go to
Very patient staff that answered all my questions and makes you feel comfortable.
Great place with great people. Able to answer my questions and help with getting me the correct products.
Nice selection, knowledgeable staff, fair pricing. Ask if there are any unadvertised specials
They have some very good buds!
Came for the Tahoe OG they just on their menu. They don't have it "yet". So why's it on the menu?
Thanks for your feedback, it's really important to us. Providing our customers with a variety of high-quality products is one of the goals. We work diligently to introduce new products and update our menus as quickly as humanly possible. We'd love to speak with you about our existing and coming soon products! If interested, please contact us directly at the Information Center (833-422-3758). We hope to speak with you soon! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA
Didn't really know what I was looking for and what would help me when I went in. I asked lots of questions and the staff was very helpful. I ended up leaving with more knowledge and exactly what I needed!
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff. No matter how many questions you asked they never answered with annoyance and had all the right responses.