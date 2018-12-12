Came for the Tahoe OG they just on their menu. They don't have it "yet". So why's it on the menu?

Dispensary said:

Thanks for your feedback, it's really important to us. Providing our customers with a variety of high-quality products is one of the goals. We work diligently to introduce new products and update our menus as quickly as humanly possible. We'd love to speak with you about our existing and coming soon products! If interested, please contact us directly at the Information Center (833-422-3758). We hope to speak with you soon! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA