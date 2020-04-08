Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Tahlequah
Deals
First-Time MMJ Patient Discount
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
While supplies last. 1 Offer Per First-Time MMJ Customer. Must present OMMA License before purchase. Cash Only for Medical Marijuana. Must have customer rewards account. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at all Lotus Gold Dispensaries @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Flower - LSK x HM Nitro Can 3.5g
from Lotus Gold
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
HashMaster x Lemon Skunk
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Real OG
from Lotus Gold
6%
THC
70%
CBD
Real OG
Strain
$5.991 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Hindu Glue
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lem Chem
from Lotus Gold
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Concentrate - Hybrid Sugar Wax 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
MaryJanes - Salve - .3oz
from Desert Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - 250mg CBD Sugar Scrub - Rosemary Peppermint
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Coconut Salve 500mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 250mg 1oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 1000mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Copack - Smokiez - Edible - 250mg Tropical CBD Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Distilate Cartridge GSC & Terpenes
from Lotus Gold
44.7%
THC
18.1%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate - Peppermint - 2500mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate - Berry - 2500mg - 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Edible - Package - Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip 25mg CBD
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3.99each
In-store only
Edibles - Hazelnut Haze Medium Roast Cold Brew Bags
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Wedding Cake RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
73mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1000mg Shatter Fruity Pebbles CBD
from CBD PLUS
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Capsule - Kratom Thai 100ct
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Capsule - Kratom Vietnam 100ct
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Super Lemon Haze
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Hemp Flower - Cherry Wine Jar 3.5g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Accessories - King Size Slim Organic Hemp Papers
from OCB Rolling Papers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Cartridge - CRD + Terpenes - Blue Dream 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
400mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold THC Cartridge Orange Cookie
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Durban Poison
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice Pineapple Express 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Dover - Smokiez - Edibles - Green Apple Fruit Chews 100mg - 10pk of 10mg pieces
from Smokiez Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Edibles - 250mg Mild Roast Whole Bean Coffee Guatemalan
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Ruby Maes - Edibles - Sour Gummies - Orange 100mg 10pc
from Ruby Maes
100mg
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Colorado Cures - Edible - 25:2 Anytime Full Spectrum Gummies - 10pk
from CBD Plus USA
1mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
