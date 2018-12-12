Kimber15 on July 15, 2019

I'd like to say my first time visiting Gainesville location was awesome Joshua was extremely helpful very of wonderful personality very helpful extremely knowledgeable and an awesome experience one of the best I've had since I've been involved with trulieve and leafy products I will do that as long as my pocket allows LOL on a serious note but my health is more important and that's all that matters that it is improved 100% since I've been using the products and the People Are Awesome Again Josh or Joshua whichever you like to be called God bless thank you so much