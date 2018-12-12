Chronman_1985
Happy hour pre rolls is a lie. Always are sold out as soon as they go on sale. Place is a horrible lie and a joke don't waste your money here. Worst staff in town.
3.4
10 reviews
Going to b honest. Ive only been in once after i got my license. The service was great when i was applying for my license, they also got 120$ from me. when i went back after i received my license, i was greeted with... absolutely nothing, when i asked what a gram runs, i was answered with funny looks and smirks. the "gentleman" said in a disapproving voice, we dont waste our time with grams, if u need an eighth or better we can help, if not u probably want to try elsewhere. so i did.
Awesome selction... My first time in there but the gelato has a HIGH enough rep that i knew what i wanted before i got there but plan on making more visits there.
unfriendly service. horrible product. seedy!
I'd like to say my first time visiting Gainesville location was awesome Joshua was extremely helpful very of wonderful personality very helpful extremely knowledgeable and an awesome experience one of the best I've had since I've been involved with trulieve and leafy products I will do that as long as my pocket allows LOL on a serious note but my health is more important and that's all that matters that it is improved 100% since I've been using the products and the People Are Awesome Again Josh or Joshua whichever you like to be called God bless thank you so much
I came here when visiting family that lives on the area and they recommended them. I was not disappointed! They have a great selection and very upscale atmosphere! The employees rocked! Will be coming here when I'm in town
I enjoyed coming here. I was in town for an event and ran in quickly. I was greeted immediately. They helped me find what I needed and off I went. Would recommend!
decent selection, but in the first (2) 3.5g original glue. I was impressed then found 2 mature seeds in an eight of lem chem. then just found 1 mature seed and about 30 little brown seeds in an eight if banana zprite. I'm wondering if this is going to be a trend. I don't mind mature seeds but the little brown ones just give me a headache and taste like crap and are hard to pick out. maybe check the light leaks in ur grow or heat stress. something is making that flower pollinate
I thought this place could have used a whole lot more. more product, more selection, more customer service, more people skills....
Great store
Thanks for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed your experience with us! Providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! If there's anything we can do to earn a full 5 star review, give us a call at 1-(833)-422-3758! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA