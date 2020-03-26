Lotus Gold Dispensary by CBD Plus USA - Warr Acres
56 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 28
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
Happy Hour 2 - 4:20 every day and all day Sunday
Valid 5/5/2019 – 5/6/2020
Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Rolls* (limit 1 per), *5 Real OG Pre-Rolls for $20*, *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Limit 1 pre-rolls per customer. Limit 1 tincture per visit. While supplies last. Cannot Combine with any other offers. Valid at any Lotus Gold Dispensary @ CBD Plus USA.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower The Sleeper Indica
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Roll Sleeper 1g
from Lotus Gold
23.6%
THC
20%
CBD
Sleeper
Strain
$14.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Pre Roll Nine Pound Hammer 1g
from Lotus Gold
14.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Banana Punch
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Hybrid 1g
from Lotus Gold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Flower - Pre-Rolled Cone Indica 1g
from Lotus Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.271 g
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mango Sapphire
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - Mimosa
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
Pre-Roll - Vice Pack - .5g - White Widow
from Ponca City Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Gorilla Gardens Sativa Pre-Roll - Lemon Skunk 2pk
from Gorilla Gardens MMJ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.39each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Lem Chem - Full Spectrum 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$89.99each
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Banana OG
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
Bootlegger THC Shatter Pie Hoe
from Bootlegger
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$49.991 g
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Budder 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Hybrid - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Blue Madness Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Madness
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
White Mousse - Concentrate - Mendo Nutt - Sugar 1g
from White Mousse
76%
THC
1%
CBD
Mendo Nutt
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Topical - 10mg THC/10mg CBD Lip Balm - Peppermint
from Lotus Gold
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold High Honey
from Lotus Gold
13mg
THC
0%
CBD
$2.5each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Sugar Wax White Widow
from Lotus Gold
68.2%
THC
4.4%
CBD
$49.991 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - GG#4
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Red Bud Extracts THC Pod ATF
from Red Bud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 1 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
67mg
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC All Natural 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
189mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Lotus Gold Level 2 THC Tropical 30mL Tincture
from Lotus Gold
203mg
THC
0%
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
Tincture - Entourage Effect - Level 3 THC Strawberry Lemonade 30mL
from Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect
449mg
THC
0%
CBD
$99.99each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Girl Scout Cookie 1g
from Helix Extracts
81.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Kosher Kush 1g
from Helix Extracts
81.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Helix Extracts - Cartridge - Tahoe OG 1g
from Helix Extracts
80.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.97each
In-store only
Lotus Gold 25mg THC Fruit Punch Gummy 1ea
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Do Si Dos
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Lemon Head
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Breathable - 1g THC Cartridge - Skywalker
from Stellar Herb
1000mg
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Grapefruit
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Tahoe O.G.
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - Timeless .5g Trainwreck
from Timeless Select
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Do Si Dos RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Breathable - .5g THC Wedding Cake RB Pod
from Red Bud Extracts
500mg
THC
0%
CBD
$45.99½ g
In-store only
Edible - 25mg THC Caramel Single
from Lotus Gold
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
12