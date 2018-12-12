Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This chain's prices are OUTRAGEOUS!
You can get a full ounce of Sour Diesel for $216.21 at other stores. CBD's price for the same ounce of Sour Diesel is $319.92!!!
Don't be a fool. Shop around and you will find a much cheaper price. Why pay #103.71 more for the same amount of product.
Dispensary said:
Thanks for your feedback, we really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with us. Your feedback helps us determine how we can customize our customer experience. If interested, please contact us directly at the Information Center (833-422-3758) and ask to speak with a manager. We hope to speak with you soon! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA