stquentin on March 20, 2019

This chain's prices are OUTRAGEOUS! You can get a full ounce of Sour Diesel for $216.21 at other stores. CBD's price for the same ounce of Sour Diesel is $319.92!!! Don't be a fool. Shop around and you will find a much cheaper price. Why pay #103.71 more for the same amount of product.