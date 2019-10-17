Follow
Cedar Greens
360-489-6099
DAILY SPECIALS:
Mondays - FLOWER - 20% off all flower and pre-rolls! Tuesdays - EDIBLES & TOPICALS - 20% off, includes Capsules and Tinctures. Wednesdays - ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR - 15% off everything in the store, all day! Thursdays - FLASH SALE - 20% to 30% off select brands and products. Fridays - VENDOR DAY - 30% off all products by our featured vendor, all day! Saturdays - CONCENTRATE - 20% off all concentrates, including Cartridges and Distillate! Sundays - PARAPHERNALIA & HAPPY HOUR- 20% off Paraphernalia, 15% off all other products!
Does not combine with other discounts.
Senior Citizens (65+) / Military / Tribal Employees / Citizens of Other Tribes
Receive 20% off your order if you fall into any of the groups listed here!
Does not combine with other discounts.
Jamestown S'Klallam Citizens / 502 Industry Employees
Our biggest discount, receive 30% off your order as a Tribal Citizen or as an employee in the 502 Industry.
Does not combine with other discounts.