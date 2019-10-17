Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Great selection, prices and service! Best shop on the peninsula!
adish420
on October 25, 2019
Got that new car smell/feel to this place. It’s very spacious and all the product is out front for you to walk around and see up close. Definitely one of the nicer stores I’ve been to so far. I’m into concentrates and they have fair/competitive pricing.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the feedback! We'll try to keep that "new store" feel going for as long as we can. And for prices, we're always going to do our best to make sure we're giving you the best deals we can offer.
therealmrsmith
on October 21, 2019
Great mix of classy vibes, strong selection, and seemed like they have some knowledge when it comes to the science behind the products.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for our VERY FIRST review!! If you stop back by the store and show us your login, we'll take 20% off your order for sharing your feedback. :)