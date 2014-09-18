beachbum831
This is my go to...Riley is tha man to see... outstanding service always pleased
Thank you so much! We are always here to help! -Riley
The girl working the front desk was so kind !! This product is probably the BEST in Cali !! You might want to search for this little gem !! But the bag they put it in for 1$...get instructions to open before you leave..trust me ..not fun trying to open without prior instructions 😂😂
Thank you for your kind words! We try to cater to everyone's needs here as best we can. We will always give you a tutorial for the bags as we also know they can be a pain to open (We can always reuse the bags as well, that will save the bag charge)!
Close to home, easy in and out.
We appreciate the business and the review, thank you! -Riley
super great product and very helpful and knowledgeable budtenders! will definitely be returning here in the near future!
Thank you for your feedback and we hope to see you soon!
Super friendly and knowledgeable budtenders. Prices are less expensive than other clubs and now they deliver! We had it delivered while out downtown getting food, it was AWESOME and super quick!
Thank you for your feedback and thank you for ordering delivery! We are glad to offer a convenient cannabis buying experience in-store or on the go.
Great customer service and super knowledgeable budtenders! Fantastic selection of clean testing flower, concentrates and edibles! A++
Thank you for your feedback! The CCWC team cares deeply about our customers and strives to offer the best and most knowledgeable cannabis buying experience. Hope to see you soon!
Great selection of indoor and local outdoor, place is kinda tucked away, but not to hard to find. They get the local things that make their way to the San Jose dispensaries, but get them fresh and first!
The Santa Cruz Cannabis Cup's finest winning strains grace the lineup at the region's leading clinic, Central Coast Wellness Center. Since I began coming here in Nov. '13, I haven't seen a single visit with less than 40 strains. Check out the deals for $35 1/8ths and hit the wheel spin for free concentrates!
Great spot. Very friendly and helpful staff. Nice selection of medicine! I really like everyone I've met that works here!